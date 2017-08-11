Marjorie Jean Thompson Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Marjorie Jean Thompson, 93, resident of Autumn Hills Nursing Center, Niles, passed away Friday morning, August 11, 2017, at the nursing home.

She was born December 12, 1923, in Bentonville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur and Agnes (Hanawalt) Bascom.

Marjorie was a 1942 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She was employed as a line operator at Timkin Roller Bearing before she was married.

She married Richard H. Thompson on December 20, 1946. They shared 61 years of marriage and many happy memories together until his passing May 20, 2008.

Marjorie was a member of the Champion Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed playing the piano and ice skating.

She is survived by two daughters, Lynette Wiseman and Patty Cook, both of Warren; a brother, Robert G. Schmidt, of Kingsport, Tennessee; ten grandchildren; 27n great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy A. Lewis; daughter, Barbara Hudson; grandson, Gregory Hudson and two great-grandsons.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday, August 15, Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Marjorie will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren.

Condolences can be sent to the Thompson family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

