McCutchen leaves with sore left knee, Pirates beat Jays 4-2

Andrew McCutchen limped off because of a sore left knee one batter after hitting an RBI double in the third

By Published:
Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Ohio

TORONTO (AP) – Jameson Taillon pitched six innings to snap a three-start winless streak, Josh Harrison had two hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Friday night, their seventh win in nine games.

Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen limped off because of a sore left knee one batter after hitting an RBI double in the third.

Toronto lost for the first time in seven interleague games.

Taillon (7-5) allowed two runs and six hits. He left after Toronto put runners at second and third with no outs in the seventh. George Kontos came on and retired the next three batters.

Juan Nicasio worked the eighth and Felipe Rivero finished for his 12th save in 13 chances.

Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman (10-6) allowed four runs, none earned, and four hits in eight innings, snapping a six-start unbeaten streak. The loss was his first since a July 3 road defeat against the Yankees.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s