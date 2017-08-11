Millions of dollars in renovations to White House wrapping up



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Next week, President Trump will travel to Manhattan for the first time since taking office. While he’s there, White House workers are expected to wrap up major renovations to the president’s mansion.

It’s not often you see cranes, bulldozers, and hard hats at the White House but with Trump away for two weeks, the government is spending $3.4 million to renovate as much of the people’s house as possible.

But this isn’t unusual. The government said this renovation is in line with what the past three presidents spent on upkeep.

New air conditioning units are among the improvements and change doesn’t come cheap. The General Services Administration said the AC repair alone costs $1.9 million.

Inside the West Wing, renovations are happening from top to bottom.

While the construction is going on, most of the West Wing staff is working across the street at the Eisenhower Executive Office building.

It’s not stopping some people from taking behind-the-scenes photos, though. Even Presidential Advisor Dan Scavino snapped some from the Oval Office.

The famous “Resolute desk” is in storage for safe-keeping.

Workers are repainting and replacing carpet all over the West Wing. The paint project costs taxpayers $275,000.

