Paul A. Marquette Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Paul Marquette, 60, of Niles, passed away Friday, August 11, after a long illness, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 28, 1956 in Youngstown, the son of Kenneth and Adeline (Anthony) Marquette.

He was a graduate of Mathews High School and worked at Marc’s in Austintown.

Paul loved dirt-track racing, going to Sharon Speedway and other area racetracks. He was avid cyclist and collector of memorabilia. Paul enjoyed playing chess and was an excellent player.

He leaves the world to join his mother, Adeline Marquette and brother, Roger Marquette.

He leaves behind his brother, Kenneth Marquette and his wife, Carla, along with his long-time companion, Ruth Murray of Niles.

Paul will sadly missed by many.

There are no services or calling hours.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



