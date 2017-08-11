Robert L. Minto Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Robert L. Minto, 59, of Sharon passed away unexpectedly Friday Morning, August 11, 2017, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief battle with cancer.

Bob was born November 1, 1957, in New Castle, a son of Donald R. and Willavene C. (Fleeger) Minto.

He attended Mohawk area schools and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Bob was employed by Salem Tube, Inc., Greenville, where he worked as a machine operator for more than 18 years.

He was of the Catholic Faith.

Bob was a member of the Slovak Home and VFW Post 5286, both of Farrell.

He was a talented musician capable of playing numerous instruments, but particularly enjoyed singing while playing his guitar. Bob also enjoyed fishing and golfing.

A devoted family man, he loved to spend time in the mountains with them, especially his grandchildren.

His wife, the former Cheryl “Sherry” Hartshorn, whom he married February 23, 1980, passed away August 26, 2016.

Surviving are two daughters, Michelle Worby and her husband Daniel of Dublin, Ohio and Jessica Minto and her Husband Philip Martin of Sharon; two sons, Joseph Minto and Robert “Duke” Minto, both of Sharon; his parents, Donald and Willavene Minto of New Castle; his companion, Laurie Bochert of Sharon; two sisters, Donna Magliocca and her husband Dave and Rita Rager and her husband Rick, all of New Castle and a brother, Donald “Bud” Minto and his wife Leta of Hermitage; nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

Military honors will be rendered prior to the memorial service by the West Middlesex VFW, Wheatland American Legion and the Farrell VFW Honor Guard.

Memorial service will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2017, in the funeral home.

