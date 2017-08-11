St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman plans expansion as it reaches big milestone

Emergency room, St. Elizabeth's Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It started as a grassy hill. Now, it’s a full fledged hospital.

Mercy Health is celebrating 10 years for its St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Friday, the anniversary was marked with a mass in its chapel.

During the past decade, the hospital has admitted more than 100,000 patients and welcomed over 10,000 new babies.

With nearly 500,000 emergency room visits, the staff is now looking to the future.

“We’re doing a second enlargement in the emergency room. We’re expanding the front-end process and adding seven more bays in there in response to the tremendous volume of ER services we are doing,” said Mercy Health spokeswoman Carrie Kandes.

St Elizabeth is also adding a new pharmacy on the first floor, which will provide medicine to patients as they are discharged.

