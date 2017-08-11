Storm Team 27: Chance for Friday showers and storms

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Today we are going to see high temperatures back in the low 80s. With the humidity there is a chance for showers and storms ahead of the cold front.

The chance for storms will drop overnight. Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend with highs only in the mid 70s.

FORECAST

Friday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. Mainly afternoon and evening. (40%)

High: 80

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly early. (40%)

Low: 62

Saturday: Partly sunny. Cooler. Small chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 76

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 57

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or storm late day. (20%)

High: 85 Low: 61

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 64