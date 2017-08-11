Storm Team 27: Showers and storms will taper off tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for a shower or thunderstorm through this evening with an isolated shower overnight. Watch for patchy fog into the early morning. Lows will fall into the low 60’s.

The weekend will start with some clouds Saturday with a small risk for an isolated shower. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the 70’s. Sunday will feature more sunshine and highs in the mid 70’s.

Nice weather will continue through the middle of next week.

FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly early. Isolated showers overnight with patchy fog developing.

Low: 62

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)

High: 76

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or storm late day. (20%)

High: 84 Low: 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 63

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 65