Beaver Twp. Fire’s 90th anniversary connects department, community

The Beaver Twp. Fire Department had its 90th anniversary celebration on Saturday.

There was a chicken dinner, Chinese auction and a silent auction. All money went to the department.

“We do these once a year,” said Larry Sauerwein, Beaver Twp. Fire Chief. “To this extent, once every five years. Just the Chinese auction and the silent auction itself will bring in thousands of dollars through donations from local businesses.”

“It’s a great opportunity to get out and see who we have to come to our house if there is an emergency,” Beaver resident Vince Gould said.

Sauerwein said he appreciates the community showing support — and it goes both ways.

“We really appreciate everything they do for us — keeping us safe,” Amy Hollister of Signature Granite said.

“Our taxes go to help them and you support them outside the tax bracket,” Gould said. “This is an opportunity to see them — put a face to them name.”

