Calling hours Sunday for Valley event promoter, radio station owner

Dominic A. Baragona was the founder and co-owner of WNCD/CD 106 The Wolf and created Mid America

Dominic A. Baragona, Valley event promoter and radio station co-owner.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A funeral service and calling hours will be held Sunday for a man who had a big impact on the Valley.

Dominic A. Baragona died Thursday after battling pancreatic cancer.

Baragona was the founder, co-owner and general manager of WNCD/CD 106 The Wolf. His career in radio started when he worked in sales at WNIO AM Radio, and he and his partner Robert Doane ultimately purchased the station.

He also created Mid America Events, which promotes events such as Home and Garden shows northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Baragona graduated from Niles McKinley High School, before attending Youngstown State University. He graduated from the Radio Engineering Institute in Sarasota, Florida.

Calling hours will be Saunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Joseph Rossi and Sons Funeral Home in Niles.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles.

Material contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44514.

