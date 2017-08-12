Chris Leslie Lydic Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – Chris Leslie Lydic, age 60, of Southington, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday morning, August 12, 2017 at his home.

Chris was born on August 17, 1956 in Warren the son of Wanda Hope Hurd Lydic Berry and Don L. Lydic and the stepson of Robert E. Berry.

Chris was a life long resident of Southington, graduating from Chalker High School in 1974.

His grandparents and great grandparents were early forefathers settling in Southington.

Chris enjoyed beekeeping and was retired from the Sherwin Williams Company as a truck driver.

Besides his mother and stepfather, he leaves his wife, the former Chiraphinya Psuseakeaw from Udon Thani, Thailand, whom he married October 9, 2013 in Thailand; two stepdaughters, Nuttsa and Sarintsip Jomsiriwappsana, both of Bangkok, Thailand and a stepgranddaughter, Sasikarn Ksunpsom, also of Bangkok, Thailand. Chris also leaves a sister, Tona L. Moore of Austintown and a brother, Don L. (Mary) Lydic II of Dodgeville, Wisconsin and nephews, Don, Bill (Ashley) and Allan Lydic also of Dodgeville, Wisconsin and a niece, Erica M. Moore (Wesley) O’Connor of Girard and great-nephews, Brayden and Grayson Lydic of Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Don L. Lydic and brother-in-law, Thomas D. Moore.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 18, 2017 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Burial will immediately follow at Graham Cemetery in Southington.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to his family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 15 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.