Doris M. Phillips Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Doris M. Phillips, 88, of Sharon passed away peacefully at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2017, in her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Phillips was born March 3, 1929, in Sharon, a daughter of Charles and Jessie (Stoner) Phythyon.

She was a lifelong area resident and 1947 graduate of Sharon High School.

A homemaker for many years, Doris also worked for the city of Sharon as Deputy Treasurer for 11 years, retiring in 1990.

She had previously worked in the same capacity for Sharon General Hospital from 1947 – 1954.

Doris was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Hermitage.

She was a lifetime member of the woman’s auxiliary VFW Post 6404, Sharpsville and the woman’s auxiliary American Legion Post 299, Sharon.

Doris loved to play bingo. She also enjoyed playing golf and tennis and in later years continued to follow the sports closely on television, particularly tennis.

Her husband of 58 years, Walter Phillips, whom she married June 28, 1953, passed away August 10, 2011.

Surviving are three daughters, Gayle Sablack and her husband Fred, Donna Phillips and her husband Frank Veccia and Karen James and her husband Bill, all of Sharon; a son, Walter Phillips and his wife Violet of Sharon; son-in-law, Fred Beil of The Villages, Florida; six grandchildren, Brooke, Tighe, Kara, Kylee, Lynne and Becky; five great-grandchildren, Levi, Ricky, Jashe, Tyson and Teagan and a lifelong friend, Violet Thomas.

In addition to her husband, Doris was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Patti Phillips Brannon Beil; a grandson, Keith L. Brannon; two sisters, Irma Puskar and Betty Phythyon; two brothers, William and Robert Phythyon; a niece and best friend, Betty Lou Hoagland; a niece Beth Phythyon and two nephews, James Puskar and Bruce Phythyon.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2017, in the funeral home, with Rev. Stacie Pitts, chaplain of Sharon Regional Hospice, officiating.

Interment will take take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

