Eleanor M. Semon Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Eleanor M. Semon, 90, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Nugent Convalescent Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Eleanor was born on May 16, 1927 to Andrew and Mary (Sanko) in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She attended Sharpsville Schools.

Eleanor was a self-employed housekeeper for local families.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Eleanor enjoyed polka dancing with her companion, Paul Toth. She also enjoyed watching Lawrence Welk, QVC and collecting angels.

Eleanor is survived by her nieces, Judith McBride and Christine (Terry) Campbell; nephews, Andrew (Debby) Klutcher, Nicholas Klutcher and Ed (Patty) Klutcher. She is also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by father, Andrew Semon; mother, Mary Semon and sister, Pauline E. Klutcher.

Friends may call Wednesday, August 16, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 11:00 a.m. in the St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, with Father Matthew Strickenberger, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

