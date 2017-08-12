Here’s how you can see the Perseid Meteor Shower Saturday night

Experts say that some could see 80 meteors an hour, but you have to catch them before 10:50 p.m.

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clear night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With only a few clouds in the forecast tonight, some of us could see a few meteors streaking across the Valley.

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaked at dawn Saturday morning, but with better atmospheric conditions, the best chance for us to see the show is tonight.

The meteor shower gets it’s name due to the direction in which it comes from. The meteors look like they are coming from within the constellation Perseus. So tonight, look toward the Northwest at the constellation.

The Perseid Meteor Shower has been going on since July 17, but it will peak tonight.

There is only one problem.

At 10:50 p.m. the moon will rise and light up the night sky. The moon will be in the waning gibbous phase, meaning that it will be 80 percent illuminated. This means it will be almost impossible to see any meteors after the moon rises.

Light pollution from the cities will also make it difficult to see the meteors tonight. Experts say that next year looks to be better because the meteor shower will coincide will a new moon.

