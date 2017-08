YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A person from Palos Heights, Illinois was the winner of Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot worth $393 million before taxes.

It was the fifth largest jackpot in the game’s fifteen-year history, there were 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner — until Friday night.

The winning number was 23 33 53 56 58 6.

There is still a chance at winning big — Saturday night’s Powerball is worth $356 million.



