Julia C. Lombardo Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Julia C. Lombardo, 85, of W Cherry Street, New Castle, died Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Haven Convalescent Home.

She was born November 28, 1931 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Guy and Jennie (Ferrara) Staph.

She was married to the late Albert A. Lombardo, Sr. who died March 1, 2003.

Mrs. Lombardo was a nursing assistant at Jameson Memorial Hospital for ten years.

She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and the Holy Rosary Society of St. Lucy Church.

She enjoyed crocheting and reading.

Mrs. Lombardo also worked at Airway Luggage, Boron Cleaning Service and Valley Hospital in Las Vegas.

She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by one son, Albert A. Lombardo, Jr. and wife Anita of New Castle; four brothers, Nunzi, Sam, Guy, Jr. and Joseph Staph, all of New Castle; one sister, Anna Skuta of New Castle; two grandchildren, Alaina Miller and Amanda Wagner and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Izabella Miller.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Father Bill Siple of St. Vincent de Paul Church will be officiating.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Parkside Cemetery.



