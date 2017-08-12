Locals get free health screenings as part of wellness initiative

Free health screenings were offered outside the Covelli Centre as part of the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative

By Published:
Free health screenings were offered outside the Covelli Centre Saturday morning as part of the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Free health screenings were offered outside the Covelli Centre Saturday morning as part of the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative.

It was all about raising awareness for preventable health diseases, especially in men. The health screenings included dental, prostate and heart attack risk, among many others.

The events theme was “Healthy men create health families, which create healthy communities.”

“What we’re trying to say is we have men who will often time neglect their own health care needs,” said the Rev. Lewis Macklin. “They make sure everyone else gets it, but they neglect their own health care needs. And we’re saying it’s not acceptable”

Ohio Governor John Kasich has declared August as “African American Male Wellness Month.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s