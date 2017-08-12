Locals get free health screenings as part of wellness initiative

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Free health screenings were offered outside the Covelli Centre Saturday morning as part of the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative.



It was all about raising awareness for preventable health diseases, especially in men. The health screenings included dental, prostate and heart attack risk, among many others.

The events theme was “Healthy men create health families, which create healthy communities.”

“What we’re trying to say is we have men who will often time neglect their own health care needs,” said the Rev. Lewis Macklin. “They make sure everyone else gets it, but they neglect their own health care needs. And we’re saying it’s not acceptable”

Ohio Governor John Kasich has declared August as “African American Male Wellness Month.”