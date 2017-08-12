Mary Margaret Pettit Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Mary Margaret Pettit, 94, of Bristolville, passed away early Saturday morning, August 12, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 4, 1922 in Windsor, Ohio, a daughter of Michael and Anna (Hyclack) Majka.

Mary retired from Geauga Industries, where she worked as a vulcanizer, after 37 years of service.

She enjoyed flowers, gardening and doing “Find A Word” puzzles. Mostly, Mary enjoyed visits from her family and friends and the time she spent with them.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Kenneth) List, of Deltona, Florida and a granddaughter, Margaret “Marci” List, of Canton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joseph and Stanley Majka and four sisters, Rose Zysko, Sophie King, Helen Harrison and Stella Ohl.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with the Rev. Shirley Frantz officiating.

Friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at the funeral home.

Mary will be laid to rest in Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville.



