Parma sues opioid manufacturers, distributors

Parma, which leads the country in opioid deaths, is suing five opioid manufacturers

By Published:
The city of Parma is suing opioid manufacturers and distributors.(Toby Talbot, Associated Press)

PARMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland.com reports that the city of Parma is filing a lawsuit against manufacturers and distributors of opioids in response to the opioid epidemic.

Parma has the highest rates of opioid deaths in the country.

To combat the drug problem, the city is suing five pharma companies. Ohio cities such as Dayton and Lorain are also suing.

There have been 137 overdoses in Parma in 2017. Data from the Parma police showed that eight of them were fatal.

According to a press release, Napoli Shkolnik will work with Cleveland law firm Climaco, Wilcox, Peca & Garfoli, Co. to reimburse the city for “all of its expenses and other effects of the fraudulent and deceptive marketing and negligent distribution of prescription opioids medications.”

Over Memorial Day weekend the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office was full, spokesman Chris Harris said.

The medical examiner’s office has not used its mobile morgue, but that doesn’t mean running out of room is not a concern.

