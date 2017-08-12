Paul E. “DOC” Marley, Jr. Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – Paul E. “DOC” Marley, Jr., age 85, of Scipio St., Jamestown, passed away Saturday morning, August 12, 2017, in his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born in Crafton, Pennsylvania, on April 15, 1932 to Dr. Paul E. Marley, Sr., and Ann (Croxall) Marley.

He was a graduate of Pymatuning Joint High School, where he excelled on the basketball court had attended Thiel College and received an Associate Degree in Chemistry from Youngstown State University.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

DOC was employed as a Chemist for forty-two years at Jamestown Paint and Varnish Co.

A pillar in his community, he was a member and past King Lion of Jamestown Lions Club, a member and past Quarter Master of Jamestown VFW #5424, a member of Jamestown AMVETS and was a Life Member of Jamestown V.F.D. Station #89.

DOC grew up on Pymatuning Lake and always loved the water. He also enjoyed air planes, anything science, traveling with his wife, especially trips to Alaska and was an avid golfer and Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Ray) Marley, whom he married on June 17, 2002; three daughters, Tanya Jackson and her husband Ron of Greenville, Maggie Little and her companion Todd Haxton of Port Charlotte, Florida and Lori Little of Punta Gorda, Florida; two sons, Tom Little and his wife Debi of Marrietta, Georgia and Mike Little and his companion Karrie Slapak of Tracy, California; a sister, Ann Esta Doty of Mendota Heights, Minnesota; a brother, Dr. William J. Marley and his wife Judy of Homer, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, including one local, Brandy Banic of Sharpsville; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Donna Marley.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown VFW Post #5424, P.O. Box 464, Jamestown, Pennsylvania 16134 or Jamestown V.F.D., P.O. Box 13, Jamestown, Pennsylvania 16134.

Calling Hours will take place Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 5:00 – 8:00pm at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Jamestown Lions Club Necrology Service will take place at 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Frank Hodges, officiating, Pastor of Hickory United Methodist Church.

Jamestown Veterans Honor Guard Post #5424 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.



