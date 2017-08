BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police said an armed robber stole an undisclosed amount of cash from an Arby’s on Youngstown-Poland Road, just after 5 a.m.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

The identity of the robber is unknown as of Saturday morning, but police were told it was a male wearing dark clothing.

This is an ongoing investigation.



