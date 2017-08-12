Police helicopter crashes near Virginia city rally, kills 2

Related Coverage Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Police say a Virginia State Police helicopter has crashed near Charlottesville, Virginia, where violent clashes erupted at the site of a white nationalist rally. Two troopers were reportedly killed in the crash.

It happened around 5 p.m.

Virginia State Police said Saturday that the helicopter crashed in a wooded area near a home. No one on the ground was injured. Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

