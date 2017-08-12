Police helicopter crashes near Virginia city rally, kills 2

Two troopers were reportedly killed in the crash

By Published: Updated:
Police say a Virginia State Police helicopter has crashed near Charlottesville, Virginia, where violent clashes erupted at the site of a white nationalist rally. Two troopers were reportedly killed in the crash.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Police say a Virginia State Police helicopter has crashed near Charlottesville, Virginia, where violent clashes erupted at the site of a white nationalist rally. Two troopers were reportedly killed in the crash.

It happened around 5 p.m.

Virginia State Police said Saturday that the helicopter crashed in a wooded area near a home. No one on the ground was injured. Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s