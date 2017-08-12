Police: Man overdosed while driving in Youngstown, struck telephone pole

The man was found unconscious behind the wheel, with damage to the front of his car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man faces an OVI charge after he overdosed and crashed into a telephone pole while driving.

Zachary McFall, 21, was found unconscious behind the wheel of a Hyundai on Oak Hill and West Chalmers Avenue, according to the police report.

The vehicle was damaged in the front. Police said further investigation showed that he struck a telephone pole before he passed out.

A syringe containing what appeared to be heroin was laying on the passenger side floor, according to the report.

He was treated with Narcan and sent to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

McFall is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Youngstown Municipal Court.

