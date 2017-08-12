Police search for missing Ohio 16-year-old and her 1-year-old son

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Licking County Children Services reported 16-year-old Macalie Hammond and her 1-year-old son Jonathen as missing or runaway on Friday.
Police say Hammond has no means to care for Jonathen. Both were seen in the downtown Newark area on Friday. Police say Hammond has possible friends and family ties in the Newark and Heath areas.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Hammond and her son should call Newark Police at 740-670-7201 or the Licking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-670-5500 to get in touch with Children Services.

