Richard T. Plesac Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish, with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating, for Richard T. Plesac, 70, who passed away early Saturday morning, August 12, 2017.

Richard was born April 30, 1947, in Campbell, the son of Frank J. and Magdalen Krossman Plesac.

He attended St. John’s Elementary School and was a 1966 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. He was a lifelong area resident.

Following high school, Richard went on to serve his country in the US Army, where he was in the 173rd Airborne, and a distinguished marksman.

He earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star during the Vietnam War.

Richard was a parishioner of St. Angela Merici Parish.

He enjoyed watching car shows, listening to music and playing his guitar.

Richard was a die-hard Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed watching the games and rooting on his teams.

He will always be remembered as a quiet and gentle person who loved his family.

Richard will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Della Lovati, whom he married December 9, 1972; his sons, Richard F. Plesac (wife Susan) of Galion, Ohio, John E. Plesac and Russell A. Plesac; both of Campbell; his three granddaughters, Hannah, Mallory and Lila Plesac; his two brothers-in-law, Emil Lovati and Joseph Marion and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Richard and Anne Lovati; his brother, Frank Plesac; his sisters, Dolores Plesac, Donna Hofus and Elaine Plesac; his sister-in-law, Geraldine Marion and his daughter-in-law, Anastasia Mertz-Plesac.

The Plesac family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, August 15, 2107, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the CMIC Unit and team of doctors at Mercy Health for their compassion and kindness given to Richard in his final days.

A very special thank you to Dr. Peter Andrews and his staff for the outstanding care they gave to Richard throughout the years.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send Richard’s family condolences.



