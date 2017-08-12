Richard W. Barto Obituary

COULUMBIANA, Ohio – Richard W. Barto, 84, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017 at the Covington Community Campus following a lengthy illness.

He was born October 15, 1932 in Darlington, Pensylvania, son of the late Charles and Malinda Freyvogle Barto.

Richard retired 22 years ago from Cement Mason Union Local #179 as a cement finisher. He was a master craftsman and carpenter. Richard also owned and operated Barto Turkey Farms in East Palestine.

When not working, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening as well as sharing his homemade wine, bread and pies.

Richard is survived by a daughter, Leslie A. (Tom) Allcorn of East Palestine; a son, Richard C. (Diane) Barto of Columbiana; grandchildren, Sarah (Brett) Barron, Laura (Kevin Fink) Allcorn and Elyson (Fiance’ James Gerton III) Barto and Eric Barto; as well as a sister and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, “Sis” (Henderson) in 2014; seven sisters and three brothers.

A private graveside service will be held at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Friends will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15,2017 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the charity of one’s choice.



