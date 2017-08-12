Steven M. Tomko Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Steven M. Tomko, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

He was born January 6, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the Stephen J. and Pauline Tomko.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1975.

For the past 13 years, he worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation as a highway technician. Prior to working for the state, he owned and operated Evergreen Landscaping for 22 years.

Steve was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren, Ohio.

He enjoyed working outside in the yard, helping others and working with his hands. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan who loved the Indians and the Browns. He also enjoyed cooking, grilling and canning.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia Tomko, whom he married May 22, 1981 and his mother, Pauline Tomko of Youngstown, Ohio. He had two children, Stephanie (Carl J.) Zambelli of Willowick, Ohio and Jonathan Tomko (fianceé, Rachel Alley) of Columbus, Ohio and one grandson, Rocco Zambelli. He is also survived by his loyal buddy, Jake (a chocolate lab).

He was preceded in death by his father.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, August 16 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, August 17 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren, Ohio with Rev. Thomas Eiesweirth officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Tomko family.



