Storm Team 27: Great weather for the rest of the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight only a few clouds are expected to stick around. Lows will dip back down in to the upper 50s.

Tomorrow are are tracking mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 57

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 78

Sunday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 54

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 82

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 64