Storm Team 27: Great weather for the rest of the weekend

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight only a few clouds are expected to stick around. Lows will dip back down in to the upper 50s.

Tomorrow are are tracking mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

FORECAST

Tonight:  A few clouds.
Low:  57

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  78

Sunday night:  Partly cloudy.
Low:  54

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High:  82

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  84  Low:  58

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High:  85  Low:  59

Thursday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High:  84  Low:  63

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High:  82  Low:  65

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  80  Low:  64

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s