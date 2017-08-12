Struthers man released from hospital, booked in jail

John Grzejka was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, but he was still being treated for his injuries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – John Grzejka, who faces charges of child endangerment after crashing his motorcycle and injuring himself and a teenager Wednesday, was released from St. Elizabeth Hospital Saturday morning.

Grzejka was scheduled to appear at the Youngstown Municipal Court on Friday, but was still being treated for his injuries.

Now, Grzejka is being held at the Mahoning County Jail.

Police said he was drunk when he crashed the motorcycle, causing him and his passenger to slide into a parking lot.

The teen was wearing a helmet, but Grzejka was not, according to the police report. Half of Grzejka’s face was covered in blood when officers saw him.

