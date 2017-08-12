Suspect accused in deadly crash at Charlottesville rally from Ohio

A car with Ohio plates drove into the crowd in Virginia

Rescue personnel help injured people after a car ran into a large group of protesters after an Alt Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (AP/CNN) — The suspect in a deadly crash near a rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, CNN reports.

Superintendent Martin Kumer with the Albermarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail reports Fields is being held on the suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and a failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death, according to CNN.

A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing one person, hurting at least two dozen more and ratcheting up tension in an increasingly violent confrontation.

