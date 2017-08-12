Thomas J. Andrews, Jr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Services celebrating the life of Thomas J. Andrews, Jr., will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at St Christine’s Church, 3165 S. Schenley Ave, Youngstown. Tom passed away Saturday, August 12.

Tom was born May 16, 1950 in Youngstown the son of Thomas J. Andrews, Sr. and Ruth D. (Bindas) Andrews.

He graduated from Fitch High School in 1968 and then served in the U.S. Army with the 173rd Airborne as a paratrooper during the Vietnam War, of which he was very proud.

He retired in 2013 from the Youngstown Police Department after 34 years of service.

Tom was a member of St. Christine’s Church, Local IATSE Stagehand Union 101, FOP Lodge, Austintown American Legion and the Saturday Morning Retirees of the Youngstown Police Department.

He loved to read, do crossword puzzles and make walking sticks.

Survivors include his children, Cherilyn Andrews of Poland, James (Kristi) Andrews of Sandy Spring, Maryland, Autumn (Jeffrey Murphy) Andrews of Poland and Adrienne (Mari’a DesSangles) Andrews of Baltimore, Maryland; stepchildren, Mark and Melissa Conway of Youngstown; mother, Lois Andrews of North Jackson; siblings, Patty Scardina and Shawn Andrews both of North Jackson, Donna Midlick of McDonald, Lori and Kevin Andrews both of Austintown and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, Sr.; his mother, Ruth; stepfather Don Moran; a brother, James and a sister, Karen Moran.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hampton Woods and Crossroads Hospice for the kind care during this difficult time.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel and from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the mass.

