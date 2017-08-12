Toledo driver punched by people in another car dies days later

TOLEDO, OH (AP) — An Ohio driver who pulled over to let another car pass and was beaten by its occupants in front of his young daughter has died four days after the attack.

Authorities say Thomas Lehman died Thursday from injuries suffered after being beaten Saturday.

Prosecutors in Toledo say they plan to file involuntary manslaughter charges against a 16-year-old boy arrested that day.

A friend in the car with Lehman and his daughter says people in another car began making obscene gestures at Lehman, so he pulled over to let the other vehicle pass.

Kirsten Lilly tells WTOL-TV the other car stopped and Lehman was kicked and punched several times by its occupants.

