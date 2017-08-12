Tony “Luigi” Dalessandro Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Tony “Luigi” Dalessandro, 91, of Hermitage passed away peacefully at 1:37 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017, in his home.

Mr. Dalessandro was born October 16, 1925, in Farrell, a son of Pasquale and Rose Sciortino Dalessandro.

He was a 1944 graduate of Farrell High School and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Silenus during WWII. He was a recipient of the American Theatre and Victory Medals and the Asiatic/Pacific Medal with one bronze star. He was a member of the VFW, Post 5286, Farrel.

Following the war, Tony attended DeForest’s Training Inc., Chicago, where he received training in radio fundamentals and servicing, sound motion picture equipment and transmitters and receivers.

Prior to establishing his pizza parlor, he repaired juke boxes and pinball machines for a living.

Tony was a ham radio enthusiast (K3IGN) his entire life and enjoyed talking to people all over the world. He was a member of The American Radio Relay League (ARRL), which is a national association for amateur radio.

At the age of 30, Mr. Dalessandro established the well-known Luigi’s Pizza in Hermitage in 1955. Tony was a daily figure in the pizza shop for over 60 years and was still working past his 90th birthday.

He was an avid gardener and enjoyed repairing many types of electrical machinery.

Tony was a former member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

His wife, the former Anna Mae Rogan, whom he married July 31, 1965, passed away September 19, 2013.

He is survived by a daughter, Diane Lynn Dalessandro and her husband Brett Peterson, of Hermitage; a son, Duane Anthony Dalessandro of Washington D.C and a brother, Louis Dalessandro and his wife Dorothy of Sharon.

Besides his parents, Tony was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Philip and Major Dalessandro.

Tony will be remembered as a kind and generous man with a wonderful sense of humor and infectious smile and will be missed dearly by many.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a local animal charity organization.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.



