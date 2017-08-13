4 charged in death of overdose victim found on rural road

PENN RUN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities are accusing four people of having dumped the body of a drug overdose victim onto the side of a rural Pennsylvania road more than a year ago.

State police in Indiana County said a passer-by found the body of 22-year-old Tyler Eckenroad in April 2016 near Two Lick Reservoir in Cherryhill Township. An autopsy concluded that he died of a heroin overdose.

Police allege that Eckenroad overdosed at an Indiana Township residence, and someone drove his body to the road and left him there.

The defendants were charged earlier this month with abuse of a corpse, reckless endangering and evidence-tampering.

Police allege that one confided to a county jail inmate that the group found him dead on the couch and decided to leave his body near the lake.

