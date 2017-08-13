Anthony “Tony” Romandetti Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Anthony “Tony” Romandetti, 82, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center following complications from surgery.

Anthony was born March 13, 1935, in Youngstown, the son of the late Nunzio and Adeline Cataffa Romandetti and was a lifelong area resident.

Tony proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from Santisi Trucking as a diesel mechanic in 1995. Prior to that, he worked at Youngstown Cartage Co. and was a member of Teamsters Local No. 377.

Mr. Romandetti was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown and of its men’s club.

He enjoyed golf and fishing and he was big fan of the Cleveland pro sports teams, the Indians, Cavs and Browns.

Tony leaves his wife of 60 years, the love of his life, Dolores J. Lasko Romandetti, whom he married May 4, 1957; his son, Robert (Brenda) Romandetti of Austintown; his daughter, Diane (Scot) Jessop of Austintown; two grandsons, Anthony and Ryan; a sister, Josephine DiFiore of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Peggy Lasko; sisters-in-law, Janet Shives, Sue Lasko and Marge Romandetti and many friends.

Besides his parents, three brothers, Christy, Frank and James and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Mary Lasko, preceded Tony in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, August 16, at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon.

Committal services with military honors will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, or to the charity of the donor’s choice, in Tony’s name.

