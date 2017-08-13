Barbara J. Gilmour Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Barbara J. Gilmour, 81, passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at her home.

She was born in Monclo, West Virginia on January 3, 1936 the daughter of Homer and Anna Pearl (Littleton) Littleton, Sr.

She was a 1954 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and an organizer for several of the class reunions.

Barbara was a secretary for 29 years at Bostwick Steel Lath and for ten years she was a therapeutic program worker at the Youngstown Development Center.

She was a member of the Niles Historical Society, Niles Eagles Lodge and attended the Niles First Church of the Nazarene and the Evansville Baptist Church.

She enjoyed exploring the family genealogy.

Barbara is survived by two sons, Garth (Christina) Gilmour of Niles and Jeffrey (Christine) Gilmour of Newton Falls; six grandchildren, Nicole Jamieson-Infante, Brooke M. Gilmour, Anthony J. Gilmour, Brighton Gilmour, Brixton Gilmour, Bryson Gilmour; six great-grandchildren, Ava, London, Kolton, Harlow, Nico and Natalia and a brother, Bud (Mary) Littleton of Niles.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Homer M. Littleton, Jr. and Gale Lynn Littleton and a sister, Betty Jo Garland.

Calling hours will be Thursday, August 17, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The Funeral will follow at Noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.



Order Flowers Here