Bertha Pavlechko Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Bertha Pavlechko, 93, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, August 13, 2017, at her home following a long and fulfilling life.

Bertha was born November 28, 1923, in Westland, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Alex and Magdaline Popp Lutz.

She was raised in Sharon, Pennsylvania and came to Youngstown in 1948.

Bertha was a homemaker who also worked as a self-employed housekeeper and nanny for several area families for over 35 years.

Mrs. Pavlechko was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown, where she was a former trustee on the church board. Bertha was a member the St. Mary Sisterhood and the Senior Ukrainian Orthodox League and was also in charge of catering at the church’s Orthodox Center from 1993 until 2005.

Bertha leaves a brother, Andrew (Billie Jo) Lutz of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews, including her caregiver, Mary Ann Baranyi.

Her husband of 40 years, Charles Pavlechko, whom she married May 16, 1948, died March 15, 1989. Four brothers, Joseph, Alex, John and Peter Lutz; and three sisters, Mary Voytko, Julia Kurpe and Anna Gladysz, also preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.. Friday, August 18, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service will take place at 5:00 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 19, at the funeral home and will continue at 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church on North Belle Vista Avenue in Youngstown.

Interment will follow at the parish cemetery.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Bertha’s family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 16 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.