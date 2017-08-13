Canfield crime activity: Suspected drunk driver crashes into fence, parked car

Sunday, July 30

3:41 p.m. – W. Main Street near State Route 46, Timothy Vinopal, 58, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to control. According to a police report, Vinopal drove through a stop sign, continued through the yards and a fence, and struck a vehicle in a parking lot. Police said witnesses blocked the truck from leaving the parking lot when it appeared he was going to try and leave the scene. Vinopal’s daughter, who was driving in a separate car with her boyfriend, told police that she and her family were leaving the Pour House and said her father had three beers while there, according to a police report. Police said after Vinopal took a breath test, he laid on the floor. When an officer requested a second sample, he said, “You know I’m drunk” as he stumbled in an attempt to get up, the report stated. The results showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.275, over the legal limit of 0.08, according to the report.

Monday, July 31

3000 block of Indian Run, police were called to assist the Sheriff’s Office with a fight, which was determined to be verbal only.

Tuesday, August 1

12:27 a.m. – W. Main Street, Amanda Skovran, 18, charged with a marked lanes violation, driving under suspension and obstructing official business. Police said Skovran didn’t immediately pull over during a traffic stop and then pulled into the driveway of a home on W. Main Street. She then ran into the house, refusing an officer’s commands to stop, according to a police report. Police said she later came out of the house, saying she called her mother and did nothing wrong. Police then arrested her and found she had been driving with a suspended license, the report said.

Wednesday, August 2

Shields Road, Christopher Lipscomb, 32, of Niles, arrested and charged with driving under suspension and muffler required during a traffic stop. Chad Georgia, 35, of Warren, arrested on a warrant out of Trumbull County and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

E. Main Street, report of unsupervised children. No charges were filed.

Friday, August 4

8:08 a.m. – W. Main and Wadsworth streets, Nicholas Lave, 28, arrested and charged with drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia and inadequate exhaust. Lave denied having marijuana when an officer said he smelled it, but then admitted that he shoved a bag of the drugs down his pants during the traffic stop. Police said a digital scale with marijuana residue was found in the vehicle.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: