Columbiana’s thriving economy seen in new businesses, renovations

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the last few months, Columbiana has experienced a lot of economic growth. Whether it’s businesses moving in or stores making renovations, the city has had action.

So what’s behind the recent developments?

“We were looking two years ago — my dad really said it’s all going to happen in Firestone, it’s going to happen in Columbiana,” said Kyle Bullen, local restaurant owner. “We were like OK, we’ll see dad. And it’s happening. It’s amazing.”

Bullen, who was born in Springfield, is in the process of opening a restaurant called Homestead at Firestone Farms. It’s still a few month away from opening, but Bullen says it’s going from a farm to table-style place, which will seat about 150 people.

Outside of Homestead’s door sits construction equipment, which is proof that there’s still more to come at Firestone.

As for downtown, Delightful Frozen Yogurt opened in the spring. All Good Things finished with renovations last month. And Generations Coffee Lab held it’s grand re-opening Saturday.

“It’s a small-town feel,” said Lance Willard, Columbiana city manager. “A lot of community involvement and a lot of residents and community members are invested into the community.”

And Willard says Columbiana isn’t done just yet.

Park Avenue Marketplace is coming to downtown — it’s going to be a vendor for antiques — while Belleria is almost ready to go on the plaza off of Windjammer Drive.

Meanwhile, a vacant bank is the future home to an AutoZone.

Willard also says there will soon be the Clipper Day Tripper — a shuttle service that connects popular spots like Firestone Farms, Village Plaza and downtown.

