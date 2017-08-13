Debra L. Markovich Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Debra L. Markovich, 65, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 13, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born August 26, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, to Robert and Constance (Spado) Schell.

On June 26, 1971, Debra married Dale Markovich. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage.

She was a 1969 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and continued her education at Kent State Trumbull Campus.

Debra was a homemaker, manager at Subway and worked at Giant Eagle.

Debra was an active member of Grace Fellowship and volunteered her time with whatever was needed. She was very devoted and involved with her grandchildren.

Debra’s memory will be carried on by her husband, Dale Markovich of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer (John) DeVecchio of Willoughby Hills, Ohio; son, Jason Markovich of Howland, Ohio; brother, Robert (Rose) Schell, Jr. of Warren, Ohio and her beloved grandchildren, Anthony and Gabriella DeVecchio, Jason Markovich, Jr. and Taylor Coy.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Roy Mack will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 at the funeral home prior to the service.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Hope Center, 1745 Niles Cortland Rd., Niles, OH 44446, in her memory.

