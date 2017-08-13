Dolores Joyce Davis Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – Dolores Joyce Davis, age 86 of Lake Milton entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Dolores was born on January 14, 1931 in Cleveland the daughter of the late Carl and Anna (Pakulski) Peterson.

She has lived in Lake Milton since 2000.

Dolores married Terence Edward Davis on October 21, 1989. Dolores and Terence have been blessed with 27 years of marriage.

Dolores was a self-employed hairdresser for 60 years.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Loving memories of Dolores will be carried on by her husband, Terence E. Davis of Lake Milton; daughters, Claudia Boughman of Navarre, Lori (Richard) Grey of New York and Laura (Ed) Starr of Berea, Kentucky; son, James (Debbie) Davis of Northfield; grandchildren, Jackie Celesnik, Jessy Celesnik, Amanda Chase, Carl Grey, Ian Davis, Emma Davis, Jessica Simecek and Kathryn Simecek and six great-grandchildren.

Dolores was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Chuck Boughman.

Per Dolores’s wishes cremation has taken place.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Dolores will be entombed at a later date at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to her family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



