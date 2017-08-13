Eleanore I. Nyitrai Gearheart Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Eleanore I. Nyitrai Gearheart, 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 13, 2017, at St. Joseph Hospital.

Mrs. Gearheart was born February 1, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, to Menyhert and Emma (Latzo) Nyitrai.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1949.

After graduation, she began work at A&P where she met her husband-to-be and soul mate, Gene Gearheart. They were married on August 8, 1953 and enjoyed 49 years of marriage before his passing on April 28, 2002.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Sandy) Gearheart; daughter, Connie J. (Ted Harless) Gearheart and granddaughter, Tiffany Gearheart and her husband, Mikey Hanick.

Besides her parents and husband, Eleanore was preceded in death by sister, Emma Clark; brothers, Elmer and Frank Nyitrai and grandson, Chris Hall.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor William Sprague will officiate.

The family will receive friends from one hour prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 17 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tod’s Children Hospital, 510 Gypsy Lane #107, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 15 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.