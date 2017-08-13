Hundreds protest in Oakland over deadly Virginia rally

The protest was held just hours after a car plowed into a crowd peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally

Protesters against racism block traffic on both directions of Interstate 580 in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Several hundred demonstrators marched to decry racism in the wake of deadly violence that erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Hundreds of protesters marched in Oakland, California Saturday night to decry racism in the wake of deadly violence that erupted at a white nationalist demonstration in Virginia.

Protesters gathered to hear speakers and then marched peacefully downtown, chanting and waving signs and banners.

Although a few cars were held up by the march, police say the demonstration was peaceful and there were no arrests.

Protesters against racism march through Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. A group of several hundred demonstrators gathered to decry racism in the wake of deadly violence that erupted at a white nationalist demonstration in Virginia. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
The hastily arranged gathering is in response to events earlier Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. A car plowed into a crowd that was peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally, killing one person and injuring 19.

Authorities say an Ohio man driving the car was charged with second-degree murder.

A smaller rally held in Los Angeles Saturday night was peaceful.

