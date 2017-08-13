Jackson’s homer in 8th lifts Kluber, Indians over Rays 4-3

Kluber (11-3) struck out nine in seven innings, his 14th straight start of fanning eight or more

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber, right, smiles as he goes through the celebration line after pitching a complete game, one-hitter, as the Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 6-1 in a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Austin Jackson led off the eighth inning with a home run, sending Corey Kluber and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians over the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Sunday.

Kluber (11-3) struck out nine in seven innings, his 14th straight start of fanning eight or more. He gave up four hits, including a two-run homer to Steve Souza Jr. in the sixth that made it 3-all.

Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

The Rays went 2-7 on a nine-game homestand in which they were shut out five times and scored only 11 runs.

