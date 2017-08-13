Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship

The 24-year-old Thomas shot a 3-under 68 in the final round for his fourth win of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Justin Thomas has won the PGA Championship for his first major title.

The 24-year-old Thomas shot a 3-under 68 in the final round for his fourth win of the year. He entered the week as the world’s 14th-ranked player.

Thomas started the day two shots back of third-round leader Kevin Kisner, but began to make a move on the seventh hole.

From there, he birdied four of the next six holes, including a dramatic putt on the par-5 10th hole where his ball lingered on the left edge of the cup for about 12 seconds before falling in. He followed that up by chipping in from the fringe on No. 13 for another birdie en route to winning the Wanamaker Trophy. He essentially sealed the victory with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th.

Thomas’ father, Mike, is a PGA Tour professional at Harmony Landing in Louisville who got him started in the game at a young age. Mike Thomas is a former member of the PGA Board of Directors.

