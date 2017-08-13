Local Young Dems, Republicans react to Charlottesville: ‘I was disgusted’

Two local men say, for the most part, they're pleased with the nonpartisan response from a number of politicians

By Published: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nationally, several Democratic and Republican officials made their feelings on the violence in Charlottesville clear — condemning white supremacy and admonishing the violence.

Locally, Mahoning County Young Democrats and Republicans are reacting to the last 48 hours in the Virginia City.

“I was disgusted,” said Anthony Stratis of Mahoning County Young Democrats. “It’s not who we are as a nation.”

“It was domestic terrorism,” said Taylor Christian of Mahoning County Young Democrats. “Someone ran over people to instill fear in people that disagree with Nazi/Neo-Nazi ideology.”

Both men say, for the most part, they’re pleased with the nonpartisan response from a number of politicians.

“A pretty unified condemning,” Christian said. “Donald Trump could have been a lot stronger in his condemnation of the Nazi ideology.”

“President Trump should have come out and said that we condemn the KKK, we condemn Nazi beliefs,” Stratis said.

So how can the country move forward?

“Basically, engage people in conversation,” Christian said. “But make sure it’s civil conversation.”

“The principles of our party don’t revolve around an us-versus-them mentality,” Stratis said. “It’s how we as young people can make our country better than it was yesterday and better than it is today.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s