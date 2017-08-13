Patricia Ann Marsh Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – Patricia Ann Marsh passed away at Trumbull Memorial Hospital on Sunday, August 13, 2017, after an extended illness.

Patricia was a studied wine lover, a film enthusiast, an avid reader and a consistent listener and supporter of NPR. She shared a love of dogs with her mother and her sister.

Patty was born on May 19, 1950, the daughter of Dewitt Marsh and Helen (Durr) Marsh.

With only brief interruptions, she was a lifetime resident of Kinsman.

She graduated from Joseph Badger High School in 1968 and then attended Kent State and Youngstown State Universities, earning a bachelor of science degree.

She was a long-time employee of Target Stamped Products, holding various positions there. She completed her career with the company as Human Resource Manager.

She is survived by her sister, Jane Blair Marsh of Kinsman and cousins, Carol Brooks of Texas, Virginia (Marsh) Pasha of Kinsman and Nancy Marsh-McGarry of Liberty.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



