NESHANNOCK TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 4-year-old boy was found unresponsive and not breathing in a swimming pool in¬†Lawrence County’s Neshannock Township Sunday evening.

Neshannock Township police says they were called just before 6 p.m. to a house on Mitchell Road. They found family and friends doing CPR to the boy — and then fire and EMS crews assisted.

The boy was taken to UPMC Jamison Hospital.

His condition is unknown.