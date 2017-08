LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a young boy was shot Sunday night in Liberty. He was taken to Northside Hospital and then life-flighted to Akron’s Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Northgate Avenue. Police were called at 9:26 p.m.

Liberty Police is on scene now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and WKBN is on scene now. Check back here for updates and watch WKBN First News at 11 for the latest.