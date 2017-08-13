Robert “Sleep” Day Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Robert “Sleep” Day, 62, of Charlton drive, passed away peacefully at 2:31 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Day was born on May 12, 1955 in Salem, the son of Bertha (Swiger) Day of Salem and the late Donald Day and had lived most of his life in this area.

A 1975 graduate of West Branch High School, “Sleep” was a dump truck driver for Tom Rill Farm Draining and Excavating.

He was also a member of the Lisbon Eagles Aerie 2216 and enjoyed hunting.

He is survived by his daughter, Sami (Ethan) Moore of Alliance; son, Frank Day of Hanoverton; sisters, Doris (Merle “Buster”) Hardy of North Georgetown and Kathie Day of Salem and grandchildren, Francis Day, Jr. and Braylee Moore.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

No formal funeral services will be observed.

Friends and Family may send online condolences to the Day family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.



